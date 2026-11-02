Pepe Mel In ICU After Stroke, Undergoes Emergency Surgery In Seville Hospital; Real Madrid Send Support

Pepe Mel Suffers Stroke, Admitted To Intensive Care For Emergency Surgery; Real Madrid Share Support Message | X

Former Real Madrid player and manager Pepe Mel has been admitted to intensive care after suffering a stroke in Seville on Sunday. The 63-year-old underwent emergency surgery which was successful, according to reports.

As reported by El Periodico Mediterraneo, Mel is currently being monitored at a hospital in Seville where he has lived for several years. No further details about his condition have been shared.

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Real Madrid Send Message Of Support

Real Madrid expressed their support for Mel through a post on X, wishing him a speedy recovery.

"From Real Madrid C. F., all our affection and support for our dear Pepe Mel. We hope he overcomes this difficult moment soon. Lots of encouragement," the club wrote.

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Pepe Mel's Football Career

Mel began his playing career at Real Madrid's academy and later represented clubs such as Osasuna, Castellon, Betis, Granada and Getafe.

After retiring, he became a manager and coached several Spanish clubs, including Rayo Vallecano, Deportivo Alaves, Tenerife, Betis, Deportivo La Coruna, Las Palmas and Malaga.

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His biggest success came at Betis, where he guided the club to promotion to Spain's top division in 2010-11 and 2014-15. He also managed West Bromwich Albion in England, OFI Crete in Greece and Ittihad de Tanger in Morocco.

Mel's last managerial stint was with Ittihad de Tanger which ended in March 2026. He has been without a club since then.