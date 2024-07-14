Spain vs England, Euro 2024 Final: European Heavyweights Battle For Glory In Berlin

Rodri and Declan Rice. | (Credits: Twitter)

Preview of Euro 2024 Cup final:

A strong Spanish outfit will meet a pesky England side in the final of Euro 2024 final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Spain battled France and defeated them by 2-1 in the semi-final, while England overcame the Netherlands by the same margin.

However, it wasn't without a contentious penalty call that went in England's favour. Despite not starting the contest as favourites, England's ability to hang in there could work against Spain, who are seeking a 4th Euro title. By contrast, England are yet to lift the trophy.

A crucial stat which is in favour of England is the head to head battle, which the former lead by 13-10 against Spain in 27 outings.