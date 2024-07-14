Lamine Yamal To Harry Kane: Players To Watch Out For In Spain vs England Euro 2024 Final

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | July 14, 2024
Spain young star Lamine Yamal grabbed the headlines when he became the youngster goalscorer in Euro history during the semifinal against France
Jude Bellingham has one of the mainstays of England's midfield in Euro 2024 and will have a crucial role to play in the final against Spain
Dani Olmo is the leading goalscorer for Spain in Euro 2024 with three goals and is one of the key players to keep eye on the ultimate showdown against England
England skipper Harry Kane is the joint leading goal-scorer in Euro 2024 with three goals. He scored a crucial penalty in the semifinal against Netherlands
Another player to keep eye on Fabian Cruiz who has been playing a crucial role in Spain's campaign thus far and will look to make an impact in the Final. He has scored two goals so far
Ollie Watkins emerged as the hero for England in the semifinal as his late goal against Netherlands helped The Three Lions qualify for the Final
Dani Carvajal is a backbone of Spain's defenive attack in the Euro 2024 and will be one of the instrumental players in the Final against England
Spain will be aiming to clinch their fourth Euro title after winning it in 1964, 2008 and 2012
England will be looking to get hold of the coveted Euro trophy for the first time in the history of tournament
