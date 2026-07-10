Spain Vs Belgium Live Streaming: FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal Prediction, Team News, Lineups & Kick-off Time

Spain and Belgium will face off in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal on Friday with a place in the semifinals on the line. Both European heavyweights have enjoyed impressive campaigns and arrive in confident form after convincing Round of 16 victories. The winner will take on France in the semifinals after Les Bleus defeated Morocco in the first quarterfinal.

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Spain secured their place in the last eight with a disciplined 1-0 victory over Portugal in the Round of 16. Luis de la Fuente's side has combined defensive solidity with its trademark possession-based football throughout the tournament. Belgium, meanwhile, cruised into the quarterfinals after a commanding 4-1 win over the United States.

Spain will rely on the creativity of Pedri, Fabián Ruiz and Rodri to control the midfield, while Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams provide pace in attack. Belgium will look to Kevin De Bruyne to orchestrate play and Romelu Lukaku to lead the line, with Jérémy Doku and Leandro Trossard adding threat from the wings. With both teams boasting world-class talent, an intense and closely contested quarterfinal is expected.

Spain vs Belgium Predicted XI

Belgium: Courtois; Castagne, Mechele, Ngoy, De Cuyper; Tielemans, Raskin, Vanaken; Lukebakio, De Ketelaere, Trossard

Spain: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

Spain vs Belgium Prediction

Spain have looked slightly more balanced than Belgium during the tournament, particularly in midfield and defence. Belgium's attacking quality makes them a constant threat, but they may struggle if Spain dominate possession for long periods.

Prediction: Spain 2-0 Belgium

Spain vs Belgium Live Streaming and start time

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain vs Belgium quarter-final will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, 11 July. The match will be streamed live in India on the Zee5 App. Live broadcast of the same will be available on Unite8 Sports Channels