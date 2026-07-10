FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe Receives 'Brazil Jersey' As Brazilian Journalist Backs France To Lift Trophy | Video

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A heartwarming exchange between a Brazilian journalist and Kylian Mbappe has gone viral following France's qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals. After Les Bleus defeated Morocco 2-0 in the quarterfinals, the journalist approached the French superstar with a special gift, a Brazil national team jersey, and a heartfelt message that perfectly captured the admiration many football fans have for Mbappe.

Presenting the iconic yellow jersey to the France captain, the journalist said, "I came here to support Brazil, but now I'm supporting France." The emotional statement drew a smile from Mbappe, who graciously accepted the gift and shared a brief moment with the reporter. The interaction quickly spread across social media, with fans praising the sportsmanship and mutual respect displayed despite national rivalries.

The gesture carried extra significance considering Brazil's disappointing World Cup campaign. One of the tournament favorites, the five-time world champions were eliminated in the Round of 16 after suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to Norway. Their early exit left Brazilian supporters heartbroken, but many have since shifted their support to France, inspired by Mbappe's performances and leadership.

France, meanwhile, have continued their impressive march toward another World Cup title. Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele secured a 2-0 victory over Morocco in the quarterfinals, extending Les Bleus' unbeaten run and booking their place in the semifinals. Mbappe once again proved to be the difference-maker, delivering another influential display on football's biggest stage.

The viral exchange between the Brazilian journalist and Mbappe has become one of the tournament's feel-good moments, highlighting how football transcends borders and rivalries. While Brazil's dream ended earlier than expected, the journalist's symbolic jersey gift reflected the respect Mbappe commands across the footballing world as France continue their quest for World Cup glory.