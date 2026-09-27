Spain Beat England, Croatia Edge Czechia In UEFA Nations League Action | X

New Delhi, Sep 27: Spain once again found a match-winner against England as Mikel Oyarzabal struck late to secure a victory for the world champions at Wembley in the UEFA Nations League. The forward, who scored Spain’s winning goal in the EURO 2024 final, delivered another decisive performance against the English side.

Spain Complete Wembley Comeback

The visitors made a dream start when Lamine Yamal opened the scoring within two minutes. However, England responded strongly, with Anthony Gordon equalising on a counter-attack before Harry Kane’s header, which took a deflection off Marc Cucurella, gave the hosts a lead before half-time.

England’s hopes of extending their advantage faded after Kane missed a penalty. Spain regained control after the setback, with substitute Alex Baena levelling the score before setting up Oyarzabal for the winning goal 16 minutes from time, according to UEFA.

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Modric Leads Croatia, Finland Hit Seven

Croatia secured a 2-1 victory over Czechia in a tightly contested encounter in Prague. After a cautious first half, the game opened up immediately after the break as veteran midfielder Luka Modric fired Croatia ahead.

The hosts quickly responded when Adam Karabec finished a move created by Adam Hlozek to make it 1-1. Croatia eventually claimed all three points when Marco Pasalic headed in Ivan Perisic’s cross.

Elsewhere, Switzerland marked their first League B campaign with an impressive 3-0 win over North Macedonia. Goals from Remo Freuler and Zeki Amdouni before half-time set the foundation for victory.

In League C, Finland produced a dominant display by defeating San Marino 7-0, with Joel Pohjanpalo scoring the first hat-trick of the 2026/27 Nations League season. Luxembourg also began their campaign with a 2-1 away win over Bulgaria.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)