South Africa Women's T20I Tri-Series: Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues star as India crush West Indies

Chasing a paltry target of 95 in 20 overs, Team India raced to victory in just 13.5 overs thanks to the knocks from Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur, after Deepti Sharma's heroics with the ball.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
The Indian women's team registered a comfortable 8-wicket win over the West Indies on Monday to top the points table in the ongoing T20I tri-series being played in South Africa.

Chasing a paltry target of 95 in 20 overs, the Women in Blue raced to victory in just 13.5 overs thanks to the unbeaten knocks from Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Rodrigues remained not out on 42 off 39 balls with five fours while Harmanpreet smashed 32 off 23 deliveries in their unbroken 54-run partnership for the third wicket.

India play SA in final

Earlier, Deepti Sharma's three-wicket haul and Pooja Vastrakar's twin strikes helped India restrict the Windies women to 94 for 6.

Sharma picked 3 for 11 from 4 overs while Vastrakar finished with 2 for 19 and Rajeshwari Gayakwad took one wicket to keep the Windies under check.

India are undefeated in the tri-series so far with wins over South Africa and West Indies. They will take on the hosts in the final that will be played at East London on Thursday, February 2.

