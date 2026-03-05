South Africa Coach Admits Team ‘Not Good Enough’ After Dominant T20 World Cup Exit To New Zealand | File Photo

Kolkata: South Africa’s hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup final ended in disappointment as New Zealand delivered a dominant performance in the semifinal. After the defeat, the South African coach admitted his side simply failed to match the opposition’s intensity and quality on the night.

“I don’t think we were good enough,” he said candidly after the match. “Obviously, it would have been nice to get the win, but that’s no excuse. We were nowhere close to being competitive. New Zealand were excellent and fully deserved the result.”

South Africa struggled to build momentum with the bat as New Zealand’s bowlers exploited the conditions effectively. Their spinners applied early pressure, and the South African lineup never fully recovered.

“They strangled us upfront,” the coach said. “We kept losing wickets and never really got any momentum. A lot went wrong for us tonight, but that was largely because they were so good and never gave us any opportunities.”

Reflecting on the team’s campaign, he admitted it was frustrating that the setback came after a strong tournament. South Africa had performed consistently well throughout the competition but faltered at a crucial stage.

“We probably chose a really bad time to have an off night,” he said. “In tournament cricket, especially in T20s, the margins are very small. You can do everything right for most of the tournament and then suddenly have one poor game.”

The coach dismissed suggestions that nerves or the pressure of a semifinal affected the team. Instead, he pointed to the challenging pitch and disciplined bowling from New Zealand.

“In T20 cricket you sometimes have to make plays and take risks,” he explained. “The wicket was a bit slow early on, which made things difficult. Maybe the batters could have given themselves a little more time, but it certainly wasn’t nerves or the occasion getting to them.”

South Africa eventually managed to post a total of around 170, which the team believed could have been defendable under the right circumstances. However, the bowlers were unable to create enough opportunities to put New Zealand under sustained pressure.

“We felt that 170 was something we could defend if we bowled really well,” the coach said. “But when you’re facing two explosive opening batters on a good wicket and a fast outfield, things can run away quickly. We needed to create chances and unfortunately we didn’t.”

He acknowledged that the New Zealand bowlers maintained exceptional control throughout the match. Their accuracy and discipline prevented South Africa from settling into a rhythm.

“The calibre of their bowling made it particularly tough,” he added. “They gave us absolutely nothing and squeezed us brilliantly.”

Questions were also raised about tactical decisions, including the limited use of spin during the powerplay. The coach defended the strategy, explaining that the team believed their seamers could exploit early movement with the new ball.

“In hindsight you can ask many questions,” he said. “We felt our seamers could trouble them with the new ball, and for a couple of overs it looked promising. But overall we simply needed to perform better.”

Addressing the familiar criticism that South Africa often falters in knockout matches, the coach rejected the idea that the team had “choked.”

“I wouldn’t call it a choke,” he said bluntly. “To choke you need to have a real chance of winning. Tonight we didn’t even have a sniff of the game. It was a proper hiding.”

Despite the disappointment, he praised his players for their effort throughout the tournament.

“The guys will be hurting, but I’m proud of what they achieved,” he said. “Not many people expected us to reach the semifinal, and we played some exceptional cricket along the way. Unfortunately, tonight we were simply not good enough.”