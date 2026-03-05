Iran-Israel War: Darren Sammy Gets Travel Update After Pleading On Social Media As West Indies Team Stranded For 5 Days

West Indies head coach Darren Sammy has received a travel update as his team seek to return home after the ICC t20 World Cup 2026. Sammy and Co were left stranded in their Kolkata hotel since Sunday after their exit from the tournament. International travel has been severely disrupted due to the Iran Israel war.

"At least an update, tell us something. Today tmw, next week. It’s been 5 days," Sammy posted on X.

Earlier, West Indies coach Daren Sammy expressed his desire to go home amid the team's delayed departure from India due to international airspace restrictions arising from security concerns in the Gulf Region, owing to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict in the region.

The two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain, in a simple four-word post on X, said, "I just wanna go home" on Thursday.