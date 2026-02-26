 South Africa Captain Aiden Markram Scores Half-Century Against West Indies In Crucial Match For 'India'
Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
Aiden Markram | X

Ahmedabad, February 26: South Africa captain Aiden Markram is on an Indian mission of defeating West Indies in the Super 8 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. Aiden Markram smashed half-century, strengthening South Africa's position in the run chase.

South Africa's win against West Indies is not only important but also for India as India's semi-finals hopes depends on South Africa's victory over West Indies.

Batting first, West Indies posted a target of 177 due to Shepherd's half-century after early fall of wickets. Jason Holder also played an important innings of 49 runs from 31 balls. South Africa is going strong in the run chase after the solid start provided by Quinton de Kock and captain Aiden Markram.

WI VS SA T20 WC26: India's Semi-Final Hopes Hinge On South Africa Win In Ahmedabad - Check Scenarios
article-image

Indian fans are seen cheering for South Africa in the Narendra Modi Stadium. India will now face Zimbabwe in another match of their Super 8 clash. The game against Zimbabwe will be crucial for India as their journey for qualification to the semi-finals entirely depends on their win.

