Sourav Ganguly Offers Prayers On Maha Ashtami, Calls Chorbagan Stampede ‘Very Tragic’

Sourav Ganguly offered prayers to Goddess Durga and participated in the Maha Ashtami Aarti in Behala |

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly offered prayers to Goddess Durga and participated in the Maha Ashtami Aarti in Behala on Monday, as Durga Puja celebrations continued across West Bengal. Speaking to reporters, Ganguly highlighted the significance of Maha Ashtami for Bengalis and reflected on the festive occasion.

The new appointed Delhi Capitals head coach also expressed deep sorrow over the deadly stampede at Kolkata’s Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal and urged devotees to exercise caution amid large crowds.

Ganguly Reacts to Deadly Chorbagan Stampede

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Reacting to the stampede that occurred on Saturday, Ganguly described the incident as “very tragic” and “very unfortunate.” The incident claimed 19 lives and left at least 25 people injured, casting a shadow over the ongoing Durga Puja festivities. Expressing concern over the tragedy, the former India captain urged people visiting pandals to remain careful while travelling.

“Very tragic, very tragic, you people saw it. So many people have died; it's very, very unfortunate,” Ganguly told reporters. He emphasised that the large number of devotees visiting pandals during the festival required extra caution. He also urged visitors to ensure their safe return after offering prayers and viewing the idols.

Speaking about his visit to Behala, Ganguly said Maha Ashtami held special significance for Bengalis and was an important part of the Durga Puja celebrations. He noted that the day's puja had just taken place as devotees gathered to mark the occasion. His participation in the Aarti came as Kolkata witnessed large crowds at pandals across the city.