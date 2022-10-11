Sourav Ganguly declined IPL chairmanship: BCCI source

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly |

Former Indian cricketer and member of the 1983 World Cup winning team Roger Binny is likely to be the next BCCI President replacing Sourav Ganguly as per sources in the BCCI.

Nominations filed

At a BCCI meeting held at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 11, all office bearers from different parts of the country from various associations filed nominations for different positions on the board.

The discussions were held in the internal BCCI meeting in the lead-up to the elections, scheduled for October 18.

Binny has previously served as a member of the BCCI selection committee and he was also a member of 1983 World Cup-winning team. The former pacer Roger Binny is said to be the frontrunner to replace Ganguly as the BCCI president.

Binny, 67, is currently president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

The nominations can be filed on October 11 and 12, the scrutiny of the nominations will take place on October 13 and the candidates can withdraw their nominations latest by October 14.

Ganguly, the current President of BCCI, is tipped to be India's representative for the 16-member ICC Board Chairman's post, elections for which are slated to be held this November.

The former India captain, who reached Mumbai on Monday evening, had a lot of meetings with the stakeholders in New Delhi, last week.

No second term

The former India captain was keen to continue as BCCI President but he was told that there is no precedence of giving a second term to the Board president.

"Sourav was offered IPL chairmanship but he politely declined the offer. His logic was that he cannot accept becoming head of a sub-committee in BCCI after heading the same institution. He had expressed interest in continuing in the position," the BCCI source said.

In case of Dhumal, the decision makers waited for Ganguly to take a call on IPL chairmanship and once he refused, they promoted the Himachal man, who, along with secretary Shah, are known to be the most efficient men in last BCCI cabinet.

With Ganguly moving out of the picture, the East representation was always going to be Assam CM Biswa Sarma's call as he played a key role even last time.

The names of members in the BCCI Apex Council and IPL Governing Council will be known when the final list will be published in a few days.

