'Sorry To Whoever’s Eye I Hit...': Janhavi Kapoor's Priceless Reaction After Hitting Fan Off Pat Cummins Bowling Goes Viral | VIDEO

Janhavi Kapoor hits a fan while facing Cummins during an event | Instagram/Janhavi Kapoor

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins traded his fierce on-field pace for a lighter moment with Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor during a fan event in Hyderabad. The interaction came with a twist as the duo played cricket together.

Bowling to the Peddi star at DLF Mall, Cummins watched Janhvi step out and smash a shot straight into the crowd, with the ball crashing into a fan' in a moment that has now gone viral on social media. Kapoor reaction after she struck the fan has gone viral, with the Bollywood actress also apologising for the same.

"Sorry to whoever’s eye I hit with the ball 🙏🏼 still finding my balance clearly but always a #newbalance baby," she posted on Instagram.

The event, held at DLF Mall in Hyderabad, saw the Australian fast bowler and the Peddi star step onto a makeshift cricket setup to interact with fans. As part of the activity, Cummins rolled his arm over while Janhvi took strike, creating a rare on-stage sporting crossover that immediately drew loud cheers from the crowd.

The fun moment quickly turned memorable when Janhvi confidently stepped out and swung hard at the delivery sent down by the SRH skipper. Her shot flew straight towards the audience gathered around the stage area.

However, one fan got an unexpected close-up of the action. The ball struck the mobile phone of a spectator who was recording the moment, creating a dramatic end to the sequence. The stunned reaction from the crowd, followed by laughter and cheers, added to the entertainment.

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Videos of the incident soon began circulating online, with fans enjoying the unusual meeting of cricket and cinema. Many social media users joked about Janhvi's powerful shot and the unlucky fan whose recording turned into an accidental hit.

The light-hearted interaction has now gone viral, with fans calling it one of the more entertaining celebrity-cricket crossover moments in recent times.