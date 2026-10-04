Sonali Kumari Defeats Ambika Harith Again In Saraswat State Carrom Tournament |

In the first Saraswat Brahmin Samaj State Ranking Carrom Tournament, organized by Saraswat Brahmin Samaj, Mumbai, and approved by Maharashtra Carrom Association and Mumbai District Carrom Association, being held at Shanti Niwas Air-Conditioned Hall, Charni Road (East), Mumbai, in the women's singles pre-quarter-final, Mumbai's Sonali Kumari defeated Mumbai's Ambika Harith in straight two sets 18-17 and 20-12 to enter the quarter-final.

In the recent National Selection Trial Tournament held in Delhi, despite clear video evidence that Sonali, playing for Maharashtra, had defeated Ambika Harith in straight two sets, Reserve Bank's Ambika was declared the winner. Due to this, Sonali lost the opportunity to play in the World Cup and suffered a huge loss. Hence, carrom enthusiasts had special attention on this match. Sonali avenged this wrong decision.

In the exciting men's singles pre-quarter-final, Pune's Abhijit Tripankar defeated Mumbai's experienced Sanjay Mande 25-10, 17-22 and 20-16 in three sets.

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Men's Singles Pre-Quarter-Final results are as follows:

Nilansh Chiplunkar (Mumbai) bt Muniyappan Raja (Mumbai Suburban) 25-6, 22-25, 25-3

Prashant More (Mumbai) bt Rizwan Shaikh (Mumbai Suburban) 22-20, 24-4

Mohammed Ghufran (Mumbai) bt Yogesh Pardeshi (Pune) 23-10, 25-21

Women's Singles Pre-Quarter-Final results are as follows:

Anjali Siripuram (Mumbai) bt Neelam Ghodke (Mumbai) 25-1, 25-9

Keshar Nirgun (Sindhudurg) bt Rinki Kumari (Mumbai) 23-7, 25-8

Mitali Pathak (Mumbai) bt Urmila Shendge (Mumbai) 25-11, 21-10

Arun Kedar

Hon. Secretary

Maharashtra Carrom Association