Uruguay Stars Take Up Cricket At Eden Gardens Before India Friendly In Kolkata

Uruguay national football team tried their hand at cricket | Image Credit: X/Uruguay

The Uruguay national football team added a touch of cricket to their preparations for their friendly against India as the players visited the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. The two-time FIFA World Cup champions were seen trying their hand at cricket, giving themselves a taste of one of India's most popular sports.

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Uruguay Players Try Their Hand At Cricket

The Uruguay players appeared to enjoy their time at Eden Gardens as they picked up bats and took part in a casual cricket session. The visit offered the South American stars a chance to experience the atmosphere of one of the world's most famous cricket venues.

Eden Gardens has hosted several historic matches and remains one of the biggest sporting landmarks in Kolkata. The players' cricketing adventure also gave fans an interesting crossover between two of the world's most popular sports. While football is the dominant sport in Uruguay, cricket holds a special place in India's sporting culture.

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Uruguay will face India in an international friendly at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on October 6. The match is expected to draw considerable attention, with India taking on another major South American opponent after their clash against five-time world champions Brazil.

Uruguay are among the most successful teams in international football, having won the FIFA World Cup twice. The South American side last played in the city during the inaugural Nehru Cup in 1982, which they went on to win.