'Sometimes You Need To Move Away And...': KL Rahul Explains Reason Behind Parting Ways With LSG Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

With Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul parting ways with the franchise ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction, the Karnataka-born cricketer has explained the reason for the same. Rahul, who captained the franchise in three seasons, revealed that he needed to find a team where the environment is relatively lighter.

The 32-year-old was released ahead of the mega auction seemingly due to a fallout with Sanjay Goenka after the IPL 2024 encounter against the SunRisers Hyderabad. Rahul, who has plied his trade for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings as well, has listed his price as ₹2 crore in the mega auction and is likely to be considerably in demand.

During an interaction with Star Sports, here's what the right-hander claimed:

"I wanted to start fresh, I wanted to explore my options and I wanted to go and play where I could find some freedom, where the team atmosphere could be something lighter. Sometimes you need to move away and find something good for yourself."

"I have been out of the T20 team for a while" - KL Rahul

Rahul has expressed his keenness to return to T20I cricket and wants to use IPL 2025 as its springboard.

"I have been out of the T20 team for a while and I know where I stand as a player and I know what I need to do to get back, so I'll look forward to this IPL season to give me that platform where I can go back and enjoy my cricket and my aim is to obviously get back into the Indian T20 team."