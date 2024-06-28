'Someone From SA Team Will Have To Play Out Of Their Skins To Stop Indian Juggernaut', Says Jatin Paranjape Ahead Of T20 WC 2024 Final

Former India cricketer Jatin Paranjape backed India to clinch the T20 World Cup by beating South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados.

Paranjape was of the opinion that India had most bases covered and would put it past the Proteas in the hugely anticipated summit clash.

" I am very sure we will have a very good game. Someone from SA team will have to play out of their skins to stop the Indian juggernaut. Virat Kohli will be hurting and itching to come up with a big one in the final. I feel comfortable that India will win the World Cup this time,'' he added.

Talking about the hard-fought semifinal against England, Paranjape felt it was a thoroughly professional performance from India.

"It was a clinical performance from India. Apart from the weather, India would be happy with most of the things that they did. They played the game almost like how they would have visualized it and here they are."

Jatin Paranjape lauds South Africa for qualifying to Final

Paranjape, who has played four ODIs for India, felt South Africa were deserving finalists.

"I know it must have been a bit unexpected for us to see SA in the final. They're a very deserving team and they've come through some battles and it is going to be a great contest between two teams that are on top of their game."

The former India batter also heaped praise on India's tremendous bowling effort and especially that of left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who scalped three wickets for just 19 runs in four overs.

" It was absolutely exceptional. I would give a 9/10 with the ball. Bumrah and Arshdeep bowled beautifully and soaked up the pressure. Yesterday's game would have made Arshdeep a better bowler. However, Kuldeep was exceptional and the left-arm chinaman is the toughest art in cricket. Testament of all the work that he has put in the last 3-4 years.

Taking the confidence from the IPL into the World Cup. For India to be a dominant team in world cricket. If you look at all dominant teams, the WI in 70s and 80s, all have world class bowlers. 2-3 world class bowlers and now we have Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav. This could be the start of a very successful era for India in T20Is,'' he added.