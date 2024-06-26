'If You Want Young Daughter Or Son To Watch Then It Would Be Rashid Khan': Jatin Paranjape's Massive Praise On Afghanistan Skipper

JatRain Paranjape and Rashid Khan | Credits: Twitter

Former Indian Cricketer Jatin Paranjape heaped lavish praise on Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan after leading his team to their maiden T20 World Cup semifinal with 8-run win over Bangladesh in rain-truncated Super 8 match at the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent on Tuesday.

Rashid Khan scripted history by becoming the first Afghanistan captain to lead the team to the knockout stage of the World Cup (ODI and T20I). Before defeating Bangladesh in their final Super 8 fixture, Afghanistan pulled one of the biggest upsets in the cricketing history by defeating a strong Australian side led by Mitchell Marsh.

With the win against Bangladesh, Afghanistan finished the Super 8 stage with two wins and a loss and finished second behind India in Group 1 to seal their berth in the semifinal.

Jatin Paranjape on Rashid's contribution to Afghanistan's cricket

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Jatin Paranjape lauded Rashid Khan's 'invaluable' contribution to the growth of Afghanistan cricket. He added that added that Rashid is a great role model for young girls and boys to look up to.

"I think his contribution has been invaluable. Not only sharing his experiences with young players but also from an inspirational perspective like if Rashid can do it I can do it. That seems to be the mood in the team, He is a lovely person and ticks every box." Ex-Indian cricketer said.

"If you would want a young daughter or son to watch and learn then it would be a Rashid Khan. Apart from his cricket, he is compatible and always has a smile on his face. He is a great ambassador of the game he loves." he added.

Rashid Khan has played a significant role in the growth of Afghanistan Cricket over the years. The 25-year-old was part of the Afghanistan team that participated in 2019 and 2023 ODI World Cups as well as 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups.

Rashid Khan played a instrumental role in Afghanistan's unforgettable campaign in last year's ODI World Cup, where they caused upsets by defeating Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and Netherlands. In this T20 World Cup 2024, Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan team pulled off a shock by defeating New Zealand and Australia.

'It's great for other teams': Jatin Paranjape

Jatin Paranjape further spoke about how Afghanistan's incredible campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup that culminated in their qualification to the semifinal is a beacon of hope for smaller teams to believe in their potential.

"It's great for other teams who are watching. If you are a member of the USA team and watching the Afghani team, you will be like 'Hey, you know they can do it we can do it. It will inspire the smaller teams in Europe, South America and Asia who believe. This is much needed and also great for the game as a goal." Former Indian cricketer said.

Afghanistan will lock horns with South Africa in semifinal 1 at the Brain Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday, Juen 27.