'Some Things Are Sweeter in Person': PV Sindhu Celebrates Diwali With Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma, Pens Heartfelt Note

PV Sindhu's Diwali Celebration With Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Makes Headlines |

Diwali celebrations brought together some familiar faces from the world of Indian sports and entertainment. Badminton star PV Sindhu shared a glimpse of her festive celebrations on social media, posting a photograph with cricketer Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma.

PV Sindhu celebrates Diwali with Hardik Pandya

Taking to Instagram, Sindhu posted a photograph featuring herself, her husband, Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma. The group appeared in a cheerful mood as they came together to celebrate the festival of lights.

Along with the photograph, Sindhu shared a warm caption that reflected her experience of spending time with the cricketer. She wrote, "Ringing in Diwali with HP, Mahieka and little Agu. Got to see a side of HP that made me smile, and Mahieka was her usual beautiful self. Some things are sweeter in person "

The photograph brought together two prominent Indian sporting personalities from different disciplines. While Sindhu has represented India at the highest level in badminton, Pandya remains an important name in Indian cricket.

PV Sindhu recently clinched the women's singles title at the Hylo Open 2026 in Germany. She defeated Denmark's Line Højmark Kjærfeldt 21-12, 21-14 in the final on November 1. The two-time Olympic medallist has since taken a break having qualified for the BWF World Tour Finals.

Hardik meanwhile is Bengaluru having moved base to the city. The all-rounder has been subject to speculation with a trade to the Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2927. He is currently recovering from an injury and has been out of action since May.