'Some Guy Named Erling': Kerala Police Use Haaland's 'Nice' Meme With AI-Video To Spread Helmet Awareness

'Some Guy Named Erling': Kerala Police Use Haaland's AI-Video To Spread Helmet Awareness | X

Thiruvananthapuram, July 22: Kerala Police have come up with an innovative idea to spread helmet awareness online. The police shared a post on its official social media account in connection with the Norwegian goal-scoring machine and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland on Wednesday. They used a viral 'Nice' meme to raise road safety among the riders.

Kerala Police jumped on the viral "some guy named Erling" meme with a humorous AI-generated video promoting road safety. Shared with the caption "Safety First" the post jokingly references the internet trend that emerged after Erling Haaland's viral "Nice" social media post and meme.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The police joked, "Instagram is so cool. We posted a helmet awareness video featuring Haaland, and some guy named Erling commented, 'Nice'." The video shows Haaland riding a bike while wearing a helmet and the police used the AI-generated video to encourage the two-wheeler riders to prioritise safety.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What Is The "Nice" Meme?

Haaland shared a picture of himself celebrating his 26th birthday in Viking style. He shared the post with the caption, "26 years. Nice" after which it quickly went viral on social media.

The "Nice" meme went viral after social media users began sharing videos of ordinary or completely random moments, from unusual finds in the woods to everyday activities, with captions joking that, "Instagram is amazing because some guy named Erling commented 'Nice' and now I've gone viral."

Kerala Police's Viral Posts

This is not the first time Kerala Police have used a trending sports moment to spread a public safety message.

Last year, after Kerala cricketer Salman Nizar's helmet played a crucial role during the team's Ranji Trophy campaign, both Kerala Police and the Motor Vehicles Department launched a creative social media campaign highlighting the importance of wearing helmets.

Their latest Haaland-themed post continues that tradition of blending pop culture and sports with road safety awareness.