Somaiya Vidyavihar University To Host FISU World University Squash Championship 2026, A First For India |

Mumbai: Somaiya Vidyavihar University will host the FISU World University Squash Championship from Aug 2 to 9, 2026, marking the second time India will stage the global university squash event.

Director Aazaz Khan said the university secured the hosting rights after India won its first-ever bronze medal at the FISU World University Squash Championship in Johannesburg in 2024.

“India were the underdogs, but we gave a tough fight to France in the opening match and eventually won the bronze medal. After that, India got the opportunity to bid for the championship and the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) asked whether we would host it if the bid was successful. We agreed and won the bid against England,” Khan said.

The director stated that 22 countries have already confirmed participation for the 2026 edition, which will be staged at the university’s squash facilities, with an additional glass court planned for the tournament.

Khan said Somaiya Vidyavihar University has focused heavily on building a strong sports ecosystem, beginning from the grassroots level.

“Grassroots development is my expertise. If the foundation is not strong, you will not get good results. That is why we started hiring coaches with scientific knowledge of sport and not just practical experience,” he said.

According to Khan, the university currently employs 70 full-time coaches and 30 part-time coaches across disciplines, making it one of the largest university sports coaching structures in the country.

He said the Somaiya Sports Academy oversees four verticals: university teams, college teams, school teams and a dedicated academy structure.

“Our intention is to ensure that students have access to sport at every level. Around 10,000 of our 40,000 students are actively involved in sports,” Khan said.

The university follows an open-access sporting culture where students can use available facilities freely with a valid student identity card.

Khan said the institution participates in nearly 21 sports under the AIU structure and provides extensive logistical and financial support to athletes, including advance travel allowances, ticket bookings and competition expenses.

He said the university spent nearly Rs 60 lakh last year on sports scholarships, with select athletes receiving 100% fee waivers based on merit and performance.

Among the athletes representing the university are leading squash and football players, including Suraj Chand, Om Sanwal, Nirupa Dhumne and Sneha Gandhari.

Suraj had bagged the bronze medal at the FISU World University squash championship in 2024.

Khan said the university has also expanded its academic focus in sports through programmes such as BSc Sports and Exercise Science, MSc Sports Science and PhD-level research.

“We wanted to produce not only players but also coaches, sports scientists and teaching faculty for the country,” he said.

The university has also entered into a partnership with the Maharashtra Judo Federation to establish a residential judo excellence centre aimed at preparing athletes for long-term international competition, including the 2036 Olympics.

Khan said one of the university’s standout athletes is 15-year-old judoka Dhanika Shetty, who has already earned selection for the Commonwealth level despite competing against senior athletes.

He said Somaiya Vidyavihar University chose squash as a flagship sport because of the limited access to courts in schools and colleges across India.

“We wanted to make squash accessible to everyone. We provide shoes, rackets and facilities so students can train without worrying about the cost,” Khan said.

The university’s men’s squash team has won four consecutive national university titles, while the women’s team has won three national championships.

Khan revealed three students from the university are currently part of India’s squad for the upcoming World University Squash Championship cycle.

He added that the university is also strengthening its sports management ecosystem in collaboration with the K J Somaiya Institute of Management through specialised sports MBA programmes aimed at developing professionals for the sports industry.

Khan said the institution’s long-term vision is aligned with India’s Olympic ambitions and the growth of high-performance sport in the country.