'So Proud Of You Ishu': Ishan Kishan's Girlfriend Aditi Hundia Praises Batter For 270 In Duleep Trophy Amid Chennai Heat

Aditi Hundia praises Ishan Kishan after his 250-run knock in the Duleep Trophy. | Instagram

Chennai, September 7: Indian wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan's content creator girlfriend Aditi Hundia was all praise for the cricketer after the East Zone captain scored 270 runs in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final against South Zone in Chennai on Monday. Aditi shared an Instagram story praising the batsman for scoring the double ton amid the scorching heat at Chepauk. Aditi cutely addressed Ishan Kishan as "Ishu" in the viral post.

Aditi Hundia shared the pics of Ishan Kishan wiping his sweat while batting in the high temperatures at the venue. She shared the pics with the caption, "250 in the scorching Chennai heat. Some innings are measured in runs, this one in resilience. So proud of you Ishu."

Ishan Kishan's brilliant innings of 270 runs put his team in a dominating position and also gave complete control in the match against South Zone. Along with Kishan's double ton, Kumar Kushagara also scored 101 runs and helped the team to put a total of 708 runs.

The massive score of 700 runs has been surpassed only for the third time in Duleep Trophy history. East Zone were bowled for 708 runs at stumps on the second day of the match.

The intense Chennai heat appeared to take a toll on Ishan Kishan during his marathon knock. After reaching the 250-run mark, Kishan had to leave the field due to fatigue, but returned later as his side pushed towards a massive total.

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With wickets falling at the other end, Kishan's hopes of completing a rare triple century also came to an end when he was dismissed for 270, falling just 30 runs short of the milestone.

Aditi Hundia is often spotted in the stands extending her support to her boyfriend during important matches. She was also spotted with Ishan Kishan on the ground after the Indian Cricket Team won the ICC T20 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 under the leadership of Surya Kumar Yadav. There are pics and videos on social media showing the couple celebrating the victory in front of the fans at the stadium.