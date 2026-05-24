VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Takes Selfie With Girlfriend Aditi Hundia At Stadium After SRH Beat RCB In IPL 2026 Clash | X

Hyderabad, May 23: A video has gone viral from the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, involving SRH captain Ishan Kishan and his girlfriend Aditi Hundia. The viral video highlights how much Ishan Kishan cares for the love of his life.

It can be seen in the viral video that Ishan Kishan is taking note of his girlfriend Aditi Hundia who was present in the stands to cheer and extend her support for Ishan Kishan in a crucial match against RCB. Aditi is often seen in the stands cheering for SRH and her boyfriend Ishan Kishan during IPL 2026 matches.

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The viral video shows that Ishan Kishan is taking a selfie with her while on the boundary line and Aditi is standing in the stands behind him. The couple poses for the selfie while Ishan clicks the picture in a mobile phone. However, it is not clear if the phone belongs to the couple or a fan.

Ishan Kishan is also seen in the video throwing bottles filled with cold water amid the rising temperatures towards Aditi in the stands. A person present with her in the stadium catches it and take the bottles to her.

Aditi Hundia was present at the stadium to cheer for SRH in the fight to stay in the top two spot in the playoff race. SRH managed to beat RCB, however, they were not able to clinch the second spot in the IPL 2026 points table as RCB saved their No.1 spot by scoring over 200 runs in the high-scoring clash.