'So Happy & Proud': Ollie Robinson's Wife In Tears After England Pacer Takes 5-Fer In Dream Comeback

Ollie Robinson's wife was overcome with emotion after the England fast bowler marked his long-awaited Test return with a stunning five-wicket haul against New Zealand at Lord's.

His wife shared her emotional reaction on Instagram, posting a picture of herself in tears following Robinson's performance.

"Not cute of me, but watching Ollie and his cricket today had me weeping. So, so happy and proud," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

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Robinson produced a match-defining spell to help bowl New Zealand out for 113 in their first innings on day two of the opening Test. The Sussex pacer finished with figures of 5/39, capping a remarkable comeback after spending more than a year out of the national side. His last Test for England came in 2024.

The post reflected the difficult journey Robinson has endured since being dropped from England's Test set-up amid concerns over his fitness and attitude. Following a strong start to the County Championship season with Sussex, the 32-year-old earned a recall and grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Robinson silenced any doubts with a devastating spell that ripped through New Zealand's batting line-up. The right-arm pacer dismissed Devon Conway, Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra in the space of six deliveries, taking full advantage of the favourable conditions at Lord's.

His five-wicket haul played a key role in England's dominance as 16 wickets fell on a dramatic opening day, turning what once seemed an unlikely return into a dream comeback for the seamer.

For Robinson and his family, the performance was more than just a successful outing. It was the culmination of months of hard work, perseverance and belief.