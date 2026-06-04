VIDEO: Ollie Robinson Rips Through New Zealand With Stunning Triple-Wicket Over In ENG Vs NZ 1st Test

Ollie Robinson Rips Through New Zealand With Stunning Triple-Wicket Over In ENG Vs NZ 1st Test | X

London, June 4: England pacer Ollie Robinson produced one of the most memorable overs of his Test career as he struck three times in a single over to leave New Zealand in deep trouble during the England Vs New Zealand Test at Lord's on Thursday. The England pacer dismissed Devon Conway, Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra in the space of four deliveries, turning the match on its head and sending the Lord's crowd into celebration.

Devon Conway Gets Out First

Robinson began the over by troubling Devon Conway with sharp movement off the pitch. After beating and unsettling the left-hander, he trapped Conway LBW with a delivery that jagged back sharply. Although Conway reviewed the decision, the ball was found to be clipping the leg stump and the on-field call stood.

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Kane Williamson Under Pressure

The next batter Kane Williamson, was immediately put under pressure by a superb delivery that moved away late and beat his outside edge. Robinson then followed it up with another brilliant ball that jagged back in, took an inside edge onto the pad and was comfortably caught by short leg. Williamson departed without scoring.

Rachin Ravindra Dismissal

There was no relief for New Zealand as Rachin Ravindra walked in next. Robinson continued his dream spell, producing another delivery that nipped back sharply from a good length. Ravindra was trapped in front of the stumps on the very first ball he faced. He opted for a review, but the decision remained umpire's call, giving Robinson his third wicket of the over.

The remarkable burst left New Zealand reeling and brought Lord's to life. All three dismissals came from deliveries that moved significantly off the surface, highlighting Robinson's skill and control. It was a sensational over from the England fast bowler and a perfect reminder of the impact he can make in Test cricket.

With three top-order wickets in a matter of minutes, Robinson's fiery spell gave England complete control and left New Zealand facing an uphill battle in the match.