Snehal sets record; double for Himanta

Spirited Snehal Bhal from Ozone Swimming Pool, improved her own last year’s 50m freestyle timing (00:48.32 secs) by clocking 00:35.42 secs. in the women’s 40-plus category on a day when seniors were on view in the Bombay YMCA Annual Swim gala, held at YMCA Swimming Pool at Agripada, here. In fact, Snehal also won gold in the 50m breast stroke event.

Sharing Snehal’s double gold strike, were Himanta Barbara (MLWB), who topped in the plus 30 category, winning the 50m freestyle and 50m breast stroke events, and Rita Pinto from hosts YMCA, winner of gold in the 50m freestyle and 50m breast stroke in the women’s 50 plus.

In the men’s section, Ozone’s Rupesh Palve won gold in the 50m free style and 50m breast stroke, while Rjesh Negandhi from P M Hindu Bath emerged best in the men’s plus 50 catgegory.