Sneha Sharma impresses on Sepang track

Mumbai: India’s top woman racer Sneha Sharma came up with a stellar performance to finish overall 6th in Race Round 9 of the prestigious Formula 4 South East Asia Championship 2019, here at the Sepang International formula 1 Circuit, Malaysia.

Sneha, one of the first women to break into the racing circles in the country, was the only Indian driver in the race, she was also the only woman competitor among all boys this round. Racing in a Formula 4 car and supported by Indigo Airlines & JK Tyre Motorsport, she was up against a formidable line up of drivers from seven different countries, mostly from Europe.

The 29-year-old Indigo Airlines pilot by profession clocked a best time of 2:16:665 in qualifying to finish 6th in race 4. She finished first race in 8th position before taking the 7th position in race 2 and 3.

Sneha will take also take part in the season-ending race on December 12th in Sepang, Malaysia.