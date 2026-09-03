Smriti Mandhana Shattered These Records With Sensational Ton Against Hong Kong In Women's Asia Cup | X

Indian Women's Cricket Team opener Smriti Mandhana shattered several records with her sensational century during the Asia T20 Women's Asia Cup 2026 clash against Hong Kong Women's Cricket Team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The India vice-captain reached the milestone in style and broke multiple records during her brilliant knock.

Mandhana created three major records in women's international cricket with her blistering 124 runs off 64 balls with 14 fours and 7 sixes. The India opener registered the most runs in women's international cricket surpassing Mithali Raj, while also recording the highest individual score in the Women's T20 Asia Cup history.

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The left-handed batter also added another major achievement to her name by becoming the player with the most 100s in women's international cricket. Smriti's powerful hundred helped India to post a mammoth target of 194 runs against Hong Kong ahead of their clash against Pakistan on September 5. She took control of the innings and played a key role in giving India a strong platform.

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The record-breaking knock made the India-Hong Kong clash a memorable one for Smriti and cricketing fans and the Indian opener dominated the game and put her name alongside some of the biggest batting achievements in women's international cricket.