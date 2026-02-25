SL Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: New Zealand Set 169 Target Against Sri Lanka In Must-Win Game | X

Colombo, February 25: In a must-win match for both the teams, New Zealand posted a target of 168/7 runs against Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday. New Zealand and Sri Lanka clash with each other in a crucial encounter of the Super 8 stage in ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to field first against New Zealand. New Zealand lost few early wickets as they came in to bat. They were 84/6 in the 13th over after which Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie took things into their hands and managed to take the team to a competitive target of 168/7 runs in their 20 overs.

Mitchell Santner scored 47 runs off just 26 balls and McConchie scored 31 runs off 23 balls and they came up with an important partnership at a very crucial stage of the match.

Sri Lanka will have to chase the target to fix their spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals. If Sri Lanka fails to achieve the target, their chances of qualifying in the semi-finals will be almost finished and if New Zealand loses the game, the same will happen to them as well.

New Zealand Playing XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka