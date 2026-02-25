 SL Vs NZ, ICC T20 WC26 Super 8: Sri Lanka Win Toss, To Field First As Both Teams Battle For Survival
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to field first against New Zealand in a must-win Super 8 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

Saurabh PandeyUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
Sri Lanka Captain Dasun Shanaka | X

Colombo, February 25: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to field first against New Zealand in a must-win Super 8 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

New Zealand's first Super 8 match against Pakistan was washed out because of rain. The good news for them is their strong record at this ground - they have won both completed matches here.

Notably, all three of their victories in the tournament have come while chasing. Captain Mitchell Santner has taken just one wicket in three games so far, and Ish Sodhi is yet to bowl. Both could have important roles as New Zealand face Sri Lanka tonight.

Sri Lanka, however, have struggled at this venue. They have won only 9 of their 34 matches here, a win rate of 26.5 per cent. They also suffered a defeat to Zimbabwe at this ground last week.

Their failure to chase 147 against England in the previous game would have been disappointing. Still, Sri Lanka must move on quickly - a win against New Zealand is crucial to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (Captain), Finn Allen, Devon Conway (Wicket-keeper), Tim Seifert (Wicket-keeper), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Cole McConchie

Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (Wicket-keeper), Kusal Perera (Wicket-keeper), Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Eshan Malinga

