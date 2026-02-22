 ENG Vs SL ICC T20 WC26 Super 8: Ex-Cricketers Angelo Mathews & Kumar Sangakkara Tear Into Sri Lanka, Term Performance 'Pathetic' & 'Terrible'
Mathews reacted emotionally, saying there were "no words" to describe the team's batting, calling it "pathetic" and "terrible." He noted that the bowlers had performed well, but the batters failed to play sensibly and guide the team to victory.

Imran ShaikhUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 09:46 PM IST
Ex-Cricketers Angelo Mathews & Kumar Sangakkara Tear Into Sri Lanka, Term Performance 'Pathetic' & 'Terrible' | X

Former Sri Lanka cricketers Angelo Mathews and Kumar Sangakkara expressed strong disappointment after Sri Lanka's humiliating defeat against England in the first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage.

Sangakkara Points Out Key Problems

Kumar Sangakkara also shared his disappointment. He said it was not a good match for Sri Lanka. He explained that the bowlers had clear plans and executed them well, but the batters struggled. Sangakkara said poor shot selection, lack of intent and not understanding the match situation and pitch conditions hurt the team.

Mathews Slams Batting Performance

Angelo Mathews showed his frustration after Sri Lanka's loss to England. He said he had "no words" to explain the batting and called it very poor. Mathews said the bowlers did a good job, but the batters did not play carefully or responsibly. He added that no one tried to stay calm and take the team to victory.

Angelo Mathews said, "OMG! No words! Pathetic batting by srilanka. After bowling so well and no batter wanted to bat sensibly and get srilanka home ! Terrible"

Kumar Sagakkara stated, "Not a great outing by @OfficialSLC against England. The planning and execution by the bowlers were in sharp contrast to the same by the batters. Hard hands, mishara’s lack of intent and not reading the game situ or pitch cost them.

England won the match by 51 runs against Sri Lanka in the Super 8 stage. England batted first and scored 146 runs in their 20 overs, despite losing wickets regularly.

Sri Lanka needed 147 runs to win, but their batting line-up struggled from the start. Wickets kept falling and the team was bowled out for just 95 runs in 16.4 overs. England's bowlers maintained tight control and did not allow Sri Lanka to build any strong partnerships, leading to a comfortable victory.

