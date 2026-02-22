 ENG VS SL T20 WC26: Phil Salt 62, Bowlers Run Riot As England Thrash Hosts Sri Lanka By 51 Runs In Super 8 Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsENG VS SL T20 WC26: Phil Salt 62, Bowlers Run Riot As England Thrash Hosts Sri Lanka By 51 Runs In Super 8 Clash

ENG VS SL T20 WC26: Phil Salt 62, Bowlers Run Riot As England Thrash Hosts Sri Lanka By 51 Runs In Super 8 Clash

England completed a comprehensive win over Sri Lanka in their first Super 8 match at the Pallekele Stadium on Sunday. Phil Salt scored a half-century as England posted a competitive 146 batting first on a dry wicket. The hosts Sri Lanka were never in the contest after a top order collapse, slipping to 95 All Out.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 06:19 PM IST
article-image

England completed a comprehensive win over Sri Lanka in their first Super 8 match at the Pallekele Stadium on Sunday. Phil Salt scored a half-century as England posted a competitive 146 batting first on a dry wicket. The hosts Sri Lanka were never in the contest after a top order collapse, slipping to 95 All Out.

Chasing 146 to win, Sri Lanka lost half their side in the powerplay. It was the first instance of a team losing 5 wickets in the powerplay in T20 World Cup history. From there, only Dasun Shanaka looked like getting a score as the hosts for brutally swatted aside for an embarrassing loss.

More to follow...

FPJ Shorts
Lucknow Metro Running On Weak Tracks, Says CAG Report
Lucknow Metro Running On Weak Tracks, Says CAG Report
PM Modi Raps Congress Over ‘Shirtless Protest’ At Global AI Summit | VIDEO
PM Modi Raps Congress Over ‘Shirtless Protest’ At Global AI Summit | VIDEO
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple- Where To Watch Post-Apocalyptic Film Online
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple- Where To Watch Post-Apocalyptic Film Online
WI Won’t Take Zimbabwe Lightly In T20 Clash: West Indies Head Coach Darren Sammy
WI Won’t Take Zimbabwe Lightly In T20 Clash: West Indies Head Coach Darren Sammy
Follow us on