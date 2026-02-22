ENG VS SL T20 WC26: Phil Salt 62, Bowlers Run Riot As England Thrash Hosts Sri Lanka By 51 Runs In Super 8 Clash

England completed a comprehensive win over Sri Lanka in their first Super 8 match at the Pallekele Stadium on Sunday. Phil Salt scored a half-century as England posted a competitive 146 batting first on a dry wicket. The hosts Sri Lanka were never in the contest after a top order collapse, slipping to 95 All Out.

Chasing 146 to win, Sri Lanka lost half their side in the powerplay. It was the first instance of a team losing 5 wickets in the powerplay in T20 World Cup history. From there, only Dasun Shanaka looked like getting a score as the hosts for brutally swatted aside for an embarrassing loss.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

More to follow...