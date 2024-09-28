SL vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka Eye Big Win After New Zealand Suffer Shocking Collapse To Their Lowest-Ever Score Of 88

New Zealand is on the verge of their biggest Test defeat ever after a disastrous day against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday. Tim Southee's team registered its lowest-ever Test score of 88 after getting bowled out for just 88 in less than 40 overs.

Forced to follow on after the shocking morning collapse, things went from bad to worse for the Blackcaps as they lost half their side in the second innings after labouring to 199 for 5 by the end of day's play.

With two days still left, they need a near-miracle to score another 203 runs to avoid an innings defeat on a pitch that’s turning sharply.

Their worst Test defeat to date was an innings and 324-run loss to Pakistan back in 2002, and that record seems seriously under threat. Sri Lanka’s spinners, led by Prabath Jayasuriya, have been ruthless. Jayasuriya ripped through New Zealand’s batting in the first innings, taking six wickets for just 42 runs, while debutant Nishan Peiris chipped in with three, and also took Latham’s wicket in the second innings.

Jayasuriya is closing in on a historic milestone too, needing just six more wickets to tie the record for the fastest to 100 Test wickets, held by England’s George Lohmann since 1896.

After losing the first Test by 63 runs, New Zealand now faces the prospect of a crushing series loss. On the flip side, Sri Lanka is eyeing their first series win over New Zealand since 2009, and they’re just a few wickets away from sealing it in style.