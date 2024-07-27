SL vs IND, 1st T20I Live: Suryakumar Yadav Loses His First Toss As India Captain As Sri Lanka Opt To Bowl

Match Updates:

Suryakumar Yadav lost his first toss as Team India's new T20I captain as Sri Lanka opted to bowl first in Pallekele.

SL vs IND 1st T20I Preview

India's new leadership team, coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav, are poised to make their mark against a beleaguered Sri Lankan side in an upcoming limited-overs series. The series begins with three T20Is in Pallekele on Saturday.

Gambhir, a two-time World Cup winner, has taken on the role of India's head coach. Suryakumar Yadav, renowned as one of the top T20I batsmen, has been named the new captain.

Gambhir has proven his coaching prowess in the IPL, winning three titles with the Kolkata Knight Riders — twice as captain and once as a mentor. He steps into the shoes of the well-respected Rahul Dravid, who guided the team to the finals in the most recent editions of each ICC event.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Welalage.