 SL VS ENG T20 WC26: How Can Sri Lanka Still Qualify For Semi Final After England Defeat?
Sri Lanka's hopes of making it to the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has hit a major blow following their defeat to England on Sunday. Dasun Shanaka & Co are still within contention and have the fortunes in their hands with two games left to play in the Super 8 stage. However, their NRR has taken a massive hit after the 51 run defeat in Pallekele.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
Image Credits: X/Sri Lanka Cricket

If Sri Lanka defeat both Pakistan and New Zealand:

Sri Lanka finish on 4 points

Pakistan and New Zealand can reach a maximum of 3 points (depending on other results)

England could also reach 4 points if they win again

With two teams to qualify for the semi final from each Super 8 group, Sri Lanka have destiny in their hands if they have to make the final four.

However things get tricky should Sri Lanka fail to win either of the matches against Pakistan or New Zealand. Losses in both games will knock them out. A win in either game will need England to lose their remaining games.

