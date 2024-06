Bangladesh kicked off their campaign with two-wicket win over Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2024 Group D clash at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Saturday, June 8.

With a target of 126, Bangladesh chased it down with an over to spare. Towhid Hridoy led Bangladesh's batting with a quickfire knock of 40 off 20 balls at an impressive strike rate of 200, while Litton Das contributed with an innings of 36 off 38 balls.

(more to come)