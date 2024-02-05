 SL vs AFG, Only Test: Sri Lanka Romp Home By 10 Wickets After Afghanistan's Batting Collapse
SL vs AFG, Only Test: Sri Lanka Romp Home By 10 Wickets After Afghanistan's Batting Collapse

Sri Lanka secured a ten-wicket victory in the only Test played against Afghanistan in Colombo.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
Sri Lanka national cricket team. | (Credits: Getty)

Sri Lanka thumped Afghanistan by 10 wickets in the one-off Test in Colombo as opening batter Ibrahim Zadran's maiden century went in vain. Afghanistan had their eyes on setting at least a 150-run target for the hosts in the 4th innings, but that reduced to only 56 as Sri Lanka won in a canter.

The tourists started day 4 with 42 runs behind as Zadran's hundred helped Afghanistan stage a fightback. However, the hosts hit back with a clump of wickets with the new ball, starting with Kasun Rajitha dismissing Rahmat Shah for 54. Zadran was the third wicket to fall and had to walk back for 114, castled by Prabhat Jayasuriya.

While Nasir Jamal struck a solid 41 off 67 deliveries, laced with 5 fours and a maximum, none of the other players could stick around, leaving him stranded. Jayasuriya finished with 5 wickets, while Asitha Fernando finished with 3. It merely took Sri Lanka 7.2 overs to raze through the target.

Jonathan Trott hails Ibrahim Zadran for his spirit and staminia:

Following the defeat, Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott felt Zadran's stamina is incredible, given he fielded his scorching conditions for over 100 overs and spent considerable amount of time batting.

"Yesterday, he spent the whole day in the field. He fielded in the morning on the third day of a Test with humidity and the temperature close to 40 degrees. But then also the mental strength it takes as well - getting nought in the first innings, and then being able to field for 100-plus overs, and then being able to spend the amount of time he did at the crease is credit to him as a youngster."

The two sides will lock horns in the three-game ODI series, beginning on February 9th.

