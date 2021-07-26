Skateboarding at Tokyo Olympics: Japan’s Momiji Nishiya, 13, wins gold in street event by outdueling Rayssa Leal

Thirteen-year-old Momiji Nishiya went from being one of the youngest Olympians at the Tokyo Games to one of the youngest gold medalists.

With Japan still celebrating the nation’s first Olympic skateboarding gold medal, Osaka native Nishiya made the host country 2-for-2 in the sport’s Olympic debut by outdueling Rayssa Leal, another 13-year-old, for the women’s street gold medal Monday afternoon.

