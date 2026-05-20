'Sirf Cricket Ki Baatein Honi Chahiye': RR Captain Riyan Parag Hits Out IPL 2026 Commentators In Post Match Press Conference | VIDEO

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has hit out commentators for making 'personal' comments during IPL 2026. Speaking in his post match press conference, Parag suggested that the commentators should 'respect the sport and love it', and focus only on cricket and not anything else.

"Especially, the voice of the commentators is reaching out to the people. I request you to love cricket. Talk about cricket. And I feel that the sport, which is the country's most important sport, in which we are the best, I feel that it should be talked about with a little respect," Parag said in his press conference.

"Sirf Cricket Ki Baatein Honi Chahiye, Koi Aur Baatein nahi honi chahiye," he added.

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The RR skipper's comments come after a season in which he has frequently found himself under the spotlight for reasons extending beyond his on-field performances. Parag has faced criticism and discussions around multiple topics this year, including his form, fitness concerns and injury-related conversations, while even off-field moments such as viral clips involving vaping drew widespread attention and debate among fans on social media.

His latest remarks have now sparked fresh discussion online, with fans divided over the issue.

Some supported Parag's stance and argued that commentary should remain focused on the game, while others felt that modern sports broadcasts naturally include off-field storylines and player-related narratives.

As the IPL continues to blend cricket with entertainment, Parag's comments have once again raised questions over where analysis ends and personal scrutiny begins.