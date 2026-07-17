'Simply Shocked': Ameesha Patel Slams Treatment Of Senior Stars Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has lashed out at the treatment of Indian veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Patel's post comes after speculation around Rohit's future, with the 39-year-old reportedly playing his final ODI at Lord's on Sunday.

"A tweet not related to Bollywood.. been a while I have been noticing this so felt like tweeting today . SIMPLY shocked at the way senior super stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit sharma are treated in this cricketing era or should I say CRUEL CRICKETING ERA .. it’s a SHAME ..," she posted on X.

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Both Rohit and Virat Kohli's futures have been thrown under doubt multiple times in the build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup. While the duo played key roles in India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph, they will be well into father time for the tournament in South Africa.

The veterans remain active only in ODI cricket, with questions regarding fitness, motivation and form raised with the duo. While Rohit and Kohli have both shown intent and desire to play the 2027 World Cup, Rohit's race seems to have ended as per reports.

Rohit has endured a difficult run in the ongoing ODI series against England, scoring 11 runs in the first match before managing 26 off 47 balls in the second ODI in Cardiff. The 39-year-old has reportedly been informed about India's long-term plans, with the selectors and head coach Gautam Gambhir said to be looking at younger options such as Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The third ODI at Lord's could therefore become a highly emotional occasion for Indian cricket fans. Rohit has already retired from T20Is and Test cricket, making ODIs the only international format in which he currently represents India. If the reports are accurate, his parents could be present to witness their son play his final match in Indian colours.