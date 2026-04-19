'Simply Magnificent': Sachin Tendulkar Hails Dhruv Jurel's Lightning Stumping In RR Vs KKR Clash | VIDEO | X

Mumbai, April 19: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shower praised for Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper batsman Dhruv Jurel for his stunning stumping during their Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Dhruv Jurel stunned the crowd with his MS Dhoni like reflexes to dismiss in-form KKR batsman Cameron Green in a crucial run chase.

Sachin Tendulkar shared the post on his official social media account and called the stumping "Simply magnificent." Sachin said, "Only one stump in sight, on the move, and done in the blink of an eye! Simply magnificent Dhruv Jurel!"

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Lightning Reflexes

The incident took place when Ravi Bishnoi was bowling to Cameron Green. Green stepped out of the cease while trying to play a big shot. Bishnoi bowled it wide down the leg side which made it difficult for the batsman to connect. It was also difficult for the wicket-keeper to collect.

However, Dhruv Jurel reacted sharply, dived to his left and collected the ball. he hit the ball on the stumps while diving. He was in the air while he was aiming for the stumps. He threw the ball without even looking at the stumps, however, he was accurate and hit the stumps.

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Green Left Stranded

Cameron Green was well outside the crease when the ball hit the stumps and had no time to get back. The decision was given to the third umpire who ruled it out after analysing the replay.

Green managed to score 27 runs off just 13 balls and was looking dangerous. His wicket slowed down the KKR innings in the crucial run chase. The score was down to 37/4 in just 4.3 over and the pressure was entirely on KKR.

Jurel Gathers Praise

Dhruv Jurel's quick and lightning fast reflexes caught the attention of the fans and cricket experts and they were all stunned with the stumping. Even cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar could not stop himself from praising the skill and reflexes of Dhruv Jurel.