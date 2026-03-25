'Oye Ball Dekh Upar Gayi Ekdum': Riyan Parag's Playful Banter With Dhruv Jurel Steals Show During Rajasthan Royals' Practice Ahead Of IPL 2026; Video

Rajasthan Royals/X

The intensity of the Indian Premier League is often balanced by moments of camaraderie, and Rajasthan Royals’ training session ahead of IPL 2026 offered exactly that. Skipper Riyan Parag was caught sharing a playful remark with teammate Dhruv Jurel during practice, giving fans a glimpse into the team’s relaxed dressing-room atmosphere.

During a routine net session, Jurel unleashed a powerful shot that sailed high into the air, drawing immediate attention. Standing nearby, Parag couldn’t resist reacting in his trademark animated style, saying, “Oye ball dekh upar gayi ekdum,” loosely translating to “Hey, look at the ball, it’s gone way up!” The comment, delivered in a light-hearted tone, quickly became a talking point among fans on social media, capturing the chemistry between the two young cricketers.

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As Rajasthan Royals gear up for IPL 2026, such interactions highlight a positive team environment. Parag, who has taken on leadership responsibilities, appears keen on maintaining a balance between discipline and fun, an approach that can often bring the best out of players.