Sikkim State Dear May Day Bumper Lottery 2026 Result: May 16, Watch Live Streaming Of ₹3 Crore 1st Prize Winners; Check Full Winners List

Sikkim State Dear May Day Bumper Lottery 2026 | FPJ | AI

Gangtok, May 16: The much-awaited Sikkim State Dear May Day Bumper Lottery 2026 result will be announced on Saturday (May 16) with thousands of participants eagerly waiting for the winning numbers. Organised by Sikkim State Lotteries, the bumper draw offers a grand first prize of ₹3 crore along with several other cash rewards across multiple prize categories.

According to the official schedule issued by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries, the Dear May Day Bumper Lottery 2026 draw will begin from 6:00 PM onwards at Deorali, Gangtok. Participants can also watch the live streaming of the draw and check the full winners list online once the results are officially released.

You can view the results for the Sikkim State Dear May Day Bumper Lottery 2026 result May 16, 2026, here:

Sikkim State Dear May Day Bumper Lottery 2026 Winners List

The Sikkim State Dear May Day Bumper Lottery 2026 draw was held on May 16 at 6 PM. Here are the winning numbers announced for the bumper draw:

First Prize – ₹3 Crore

Winning Number: 999327

Second Prize – ₹10 Lakh

Winning Number: 635210

Third Prize – ₹5 Lakh

Winning Number: 717473

Fourth Prize – ₹9,000

Winning Numbers:

2551, 3824, 4486, 4773, 5106, 5382, 5714, 7324, 8489, 8739

Fifth Prize – ₹5,000

Winning Numbers:

0148, 1196, 3752, 4338, 4444, 5864, 6088, 9032, 9549, 9614

Sixth Prize – ₹3,000

Winning Numbers:

1507, 1667, 2754, 5060, 5187, 5755, 6590, 8372, 8611, 9522

Seventh Prize – ₹1,000

Winning ticket numbers ending with the following last four digits are eligible for the ₹1,000 prize:

0038, 0054, 0058, 0075, 0079, 0081, 0095, 0106, 0118, 0120, 0159, 0161, 0186, 0233, 0257, 0278, 0365, 0391, 0424, 0460, 0465, 0479, 0516, 0520, 0540, 0544, 0546, 0604, 0608, 0640, 0650, 0660, 0679, 0718, 0740, 0751, 0752, 0758, 0763, 0770, 0775, 0796, 0812, 0834, 0849, 0900, 0922, 0932, 0966, 1014, 1090, 1096, 1170, 1189, 1207, 1230, 1282, 1292, 1304, 1342, 1359, 1361, 1397, 1398, 1407, 1430, 1436, 1484, 1503, 1506, 1537, 1554.

Sikkim State Dear May Day Bumper Lottery 2026 Prize Details

The bumper lottery includes several prize categories with rewards ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹3 crore.

First Prize: ₹3 Crore (1 winner)

Second Prize: ₹10 Lakh (1 winner)

Third Prize: ₹5 Lakh (1 winner)

Apart from the top prizes, additional rewards will also be distributed:

Up to 500 prizes of ₹9,000 each

Up to 500 prizes of ₹5,000 each

Up to 500 prizes of ₹3,000 each

Up to 25,000 prizes of ₹1,000 each

The total prize pool for the Dear May Day Bumper Lottery 2026 stands at ₹7.24 crore.

Draw Date and Timing

Lottery Name: Dear May Day Bumper Lottery 2026

Draw Date: May 16, 2026

Draw Time: 6:00 PM onwards

Organiser: Sikkim State Lotteries

Ticket Price: ₹500

First Prize: ₹3 Crore

How To Check Dear May Day Bumper Lottery 2026 Results

Participants can follow these steps to check the results after the draw:

Visit the official Sikkim State Lottery result portal.

Click on the Dear May Day Bumper Lottery 2026 result link.

Download the winners list PDF.

Match your ticket number with the announced winning numbers.

Participants are advised to keep their original lottery tickets safe for verification and prize claim purposes.

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only. Lotteries involve financial risk and may be addictive. Readers are advised to exercise caution.