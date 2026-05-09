Sikkim State Dear May Day Bumper Lottery 2026: Check ₹3 Crore First Prize, Draw Date, Ticket Price & Full Prize Details

Sikkim State Dear May Day Bumper Lottery 2026 | FPJ | AI

Gangtok, May 9: The much-awaited Sikkim State Dear May Day Bumper Lottery 2026 organised by the Sikkim State Lotteries is set to offer massive cash prizes, including a top reward of ₹3 crore. The bumper lottery draw will be held on May 16, 2026 and has already generated strong interest among lottery participants across several states.

According to the official lottery scheme notification issued by the Finance Department of Sikkim State Lotteries, the Dear May Day Bumper 2026 draw will begin from 6:00 PM onwards at the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries in Deorali, Gangtok.

The ticket price for the bumper lottery has been fixed at ₹500 per ticket. A maximum of five lakh tickets will be issued for the draw, with ticket numbers ranging from 500000 to 999999.

Dear May Day Bumper Lottery 2026 Prize Structure

The bumper lottery offers multiple prize categories with rewards ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹3 crore.

First Prize: ₹3 Crore (1 winner)

Second Prize: ₹10 Lakh (1 winner)

Third Prize: ₹5 Lakh (1 winner)

Apart from the top prizes, several additional rewards will also be distributed:

1. Up to 500 prizes of ₹9,000 each

2. Up to 500 prizes of ₹5,000 each

3. Up to 500 prizes of ₹3,000 each

4. Up to 25,000 prizes of ₹1,000 each

The total prize amount for the scheme is ₹7.24 crore.

Draw Date and Timing

Lottery Name: Dear May Day Bumper Lottery 2026

Draw Date: May 16, 2026

Draw Time: 6:00 PM onwards

Organiser: Sikkim State Lotteries

Ticket Price: ₹500

First Prize: ₹3 Crore

The lottery tickets will be sold in West Bengal, Punjab, Maharashtra and Sikkim.

How to Check Dear May Day Bumper Lottery 2026 Results

Visit the official Sikkim State Lottery result portal.

Click on the Dear May Day Bumper Lottery 2026 result link.

Download the result PDF.

Match your ticket number with the winning numbers announced in the draw.

Participants are advised to keep their original tickets safe for prize claim verification.

Disclaimer

The Free Press Journal does not promote or encourage participation in lottery schemes. Readers are advised to exercise caution, as lotteries involve financial risk and can be addictive. This article is intended purely for informational purposes.