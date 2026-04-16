Punjab State Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2026: Check ₹6 Crore First Prize, Draw Date, Ticket Price & Full Prize Details

Punjab State Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2026 | https://www.punjablotterystore.com/

Chandigarh, April 16: The much-awaited Punjab State Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2026 is set to bring festive excitement, offering a massive prize pool and a top reward of ₹6 crore. Organised by Punjab State Lotteries, the bumper draw is one of the biggest seasonal lottery events, coinciding with the celebrations of Baisakhi.

The Baisakhi Bumper draw has generated strong interest among participants across the state due to its wide prize distribution and high-value rewards. With a ticket price of ₹500, the scheme offers thousands of players a chance to win significant cash prizes.

Punjab State Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2026 Prize Structure

The prize pool totals ₹13.92 crore and includes multiple winning tiers:

First Prize: ₹6 Crore (1 winner)

Second Prize: ₹50 Lakh (1 winner)

Third Prize: ₹25 Lakh (1 winner)

Fourth Prize: ₹10 Lakh (2 winners)

Fifth Prize: ₹5 Lakh (2 winners)

Apart from the top prizes, the lottery also includes a wide range of mid and lower-tier rewards:

1. 1,000 prizes of ₹9,000 each

2. 1,000 prizes of ₹5,000 each

3. 1,000 prizes of ₹3,000 each

4. 40,000 prizes of ₹1,000 each

In total, 43,007 prizes will be distributed, ensuring a large number of winners.

Draw Date

The draw is scheduled to be held on April 18, 2026, at 6:00 PM onwards, under the supervision of Punjab State Lottery authorities. Results will be announced through official lottery platforms and authorised result portals shortly after the draw.

How to Check Punjab State Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Results

1. Visit the official Punjab State Lottery website.

2. Click on the "Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2026 Result" link.

3. Download the result PDF.

4. Match your ticket number with the winning list.

Participants can also follow live updates and check results through trusted lottery result websites.

Festive Bonanza for Participants

The Baisakhi Bumper Lottery adds to the festive spirit by offering life-changing rewards along with thousands of smaller prizes. Its wide prize distribution ensures that many participants have a fair chance of winning, making it a highly anticipated annual draw in Punjab.

Winners are advised to keep their original tickets safe and contact authorised lottery offices for prize claims, subject to verification and applicable tax deductions.

Key Details at a Glance

Lottery Name: Punjab State Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2026

First Prize: ₹6 Crore

Second Prize: ₹50 Lakh

Third Prize: ₹25 Lakh

Ticket Price: ₹500

Draw Date: April 18, 2026

Draw Time: 6:00 PM onwards

Total Prize Pool: ₹13.92 Crore

Organiser: Punjab State Lotteries

Disclaimer:

The Free Press Journal does not promote or encourage participation in lottery schemes. Readers are advised to exercise caution, as lotteries involve financial risk and can be addictive. This article is intended purely for informational purposes.