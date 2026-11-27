Sikandar Raza Forgets The Basics, Misses Golden Opportunity To Run-Out Faf Du Plessis In Bizarre Fashion |

Sikandar Raza had a moment to forget on the field after missing a golden opportunity to run out Faf du Plessis in bizarre fashion. The Zimbabwe all-rounder had plenty of time to complete what looked like a simple run-out but failed to spot the batter outside his crease. His costly lapse in awareness allowed the batting side to escape a certain dismissal.

Sikandar Raza's Bizarre Fielding Blunder

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The incident took place when Raza was bowling to Max Holden, who received a delivery that was slightly short and outside off stump. Holden cut the ball towards the covers, where the fielder made a terrific stop before quickly throwing it towards the bowler's end. The throw gave Raza an excellent opportunity to complete the run-out.

However, Raza failed to turn around and notice that the batter was well outside his crease. He had ample time to collect the ball and break the stumps, but ended up fumbling the throw instead. What should have been a straightforward dismissal turned into a bizarre moment on the field.

The missed run-out proved to be a crucial moment in the contest, as the batting side got another opportunity to continue its innings. Fortunately for Raza and Co, du Plessis could not capitalise on his fortune and was dismissed soon after with Raza getting his revenge.