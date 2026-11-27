Mumbai: Rohit Sharma expressed his excitement and confidence about leading Mumbai Indians once again after the franchise announced his return as captain ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The announcement comes at a special time for Mumbai Indians, who are preparing to celebrate their landmark 20th season in the IPL. Rohit, who has been associated with the franchise since 2011, will lead the Blue and Gold into the upcoming campaign, bringing back a familiar face to the leadership role.

Rohit's full statement on MI captaincy

Reacting to his return as captain, Rohit spoke about his emotional connection with the franchise and the pride he feels in leading the team.

“Mumbai Indians has been a huge part of my life, and leading this team has always been something I have always taken great pride in. The conversations with Nita Bhabhi and Akash about the season ahead have been exciting, and I have a lot of belief in what we can achieve.”

Rohit also underlined his determination to make the franchise's 20th season memorable, expressing his eagerness to take on the challenges ahead and give the supporters plenty of moments to celebrate.

“I am ready for the 20th season, to the challenges ahead, and to giving our Paltan plenty of moments to celebrate. The focus will be on playing our brand of cricket, competing together and enjoying the game.”

Mumbai Indians owner Mrs. Nita M. Ambani said: “We bid for Rohit in 2011, and from that moment, he became part of our Mumbai Indians family. I still remember the young Rohit who joined us, and it has been such a joy and privilege to watch him grow over the years as a cricketer, a champion, a leader, and a wonderful family man.”

“As we celebrate the 20th season of Mumbai Indians, it is a very special moment for all of us to see Rohit lead the team once again. He has given us so many wonderful memories over the years, and I know how much he means to our Paltan. I hope this new chapter brings many more moments of pride for him, for our team and for the millions of fans who love Mumbai Indians. Rohit, we are all cheering for you!”

Mr. Akash Ambani said: “I am delighted to have Rohit lead the Blue and Gold into our landmark 20th season. The bond that Rohit shares with Mumbai Indians and our Paltan is truly special. In our conversations about the season ahead, there was a shared sense of excitement and ambition for what we can achieve together.”

“With Rohit’s experience and leadership, and the exciting team we are building, there is so much to look forward to. We want to play the kind of cricket that makes our Paltan proud and create many more special memories together.”