‘Shuts The Critics Up’: Netizens React As Abhishek Sharma Returns To Form With 55 Against Zimbabwe After 3 Ducks In 4 Innings In ICC T20 WC 2026

X

Chennai: Indian opening batsman Abhishek Sharma finally regained form after scoring 55 off 30 balls against Zimbabwe in an important Super 8 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday (26 February). The left-handed batsman’s half-century came after three ducks in his previous four innings.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens React

Netizens on X reacted to Sharma's comeback.

"Today is Abhishek Sharma day," one of the users said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reacting to the backlash he was facing another user said,"Abhishek Sharma shuts the critics, finally."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Just a reminder that Sanju Samson sacrificed his personal milestone so Abhishek Sharma could score a Fifty," another user said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma on Thursday registered India’s highest opening partnership in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, 48 runs. Samson departed scoring 24 off 15 balls, hitting one four and two sixes at MA Chidambaram Stadium.