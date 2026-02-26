 ‘Shuts The Critics Up’: Netizens React As Abhishek Sharma Returns To Form With 55 Against Zimbabwe After 3 Ducks In 4 Innings In ICC T20 WC 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports‘Shuts The Critics Up’: Netizens React As Abhishek Sharma Returns To Form With 55 Against Zimbabwe After 3 Ducks In 4 Innings In ICC T20 WC 2026

‘Shuts The Critics Up’: Netizens React As Abhishek Sharma Returns To Form With 55 Against Zimbabwe After 3 Ducks In 4 Innings In ICC T20 WC 2026

Abhishek Sharma smashed 55 off 30 balls against Zimbabwe in the Super 8 match at Chennai, marking a strong comeback after three ducks in his previous four innings. He and Sanju Samson also posted India’s highest opening stand of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with 48 runs, drawing praise from fans online.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 09:20 PM IST
article-image
X

Chennai: Indian opening batsman Abhishek Sharma finally regained form after scoring 55 off 30 balls against Zimbabwe in an important Super 8 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday (26 February). The left-handed batsman’s half-century came after three ducks in his previous four innings.

Netizens React

Netizens on X reacted to Sharma's comeback.

"Today is Abhishek Sharma day," one of the users said.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Public Health Staff Protest Over Long-Pending Promotions In Parel
BMC Public Health Staff Protest Over Long-Pending Promotions In Parel
‘Shuts The Critics Up’: Netizens React As Abhishek Sharma Returns To Form With 55 Against Zimbabwe After 3 Ducks In 4 Innings In ICC T20 WC 2026
‘Shuts The Critics Up’: Netizens React As Abhishek Sharma Returns To Form With 55 Against Zimbabwe After 3 Ducks In 4 Innings In ICC T20 WC 2026
Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Mega ‘Deep Clean Drive’ To Boost Sanitation In Ward 19
Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Mega ‘Deep Clean Drive’ To Boost Sanitation In Ward 19
India Post Their Highest-Ever Total In ICC T20 World Cup History As Six Batters Strike At Over 150 Against Zimbabwe
India Post Their Highest-Ever Total In ICC T20 World Cup History As Six Batters Strike At Over 150 Against Zimbabwe

Reacting to the backlash he was facing another user said,"Abhishek Sharma shuts the critics, finally."

"Just a reminder that Sanju Samson sacrificed his personal milestone so Abhishek Sharma could score a Fifty," another user said.

Read Also
'Thank You For Saving Team India': Netizens React As Sanju Samson Ends Opening Jinx, Plays Breezy...
article-image

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma on Thursday registered India’s highest opening partnership in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, 48 runs. Samson departed scoring 24 off 15 balls, hitting one four and two sixes at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Follow us on