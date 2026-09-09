Shubman Gill Vs Pakistan: Babar Azam's Side Fail To Match Indian Captain's England Tour Tally After 5 Innings

Shubman has outscored the entire Pakistan team on his last tour of England | X/Shubman Gill, X/dubai_152

England bowlers once again ran riot as Pakistan were shot out for a paltry 133 in Birmingham. Barring a 43 from Saud Shakeel, none of the Pakistan batters looked anywhere close to making a sizeable contribution on Day 1 of the 3rd Test.

All of Pakistan's top 5 batters managed single digit scores - the first time it has happened in a Test match in England. It is a sharp contrast to how their rivals India performed on their last tour of England, with Shubman Gill currently outscoring the entire Pakistan team.

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Embarrassing batting show from Pakistan

Pakistan have had a horror show with the bat in England. In the five innings that the visitors have batted, the team has failed to score in excess of 200. No batter has scored a century, while there has only been two fifties by Pakistan batters on the tour.

Pakistan's scores throughout the series has been - 171, 135, 110, 194 and . Captain Babar Azam, who missed the first Test, has three single digit scores.

Mid-way through the tour, Pakistan made wholesale changes including sacking coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul. Those have not made any effect, with Pakistan putting up another embarrassing performance in Birmingham.

Shubman's dream England tour

Captaining his country for the first time, Shubman Gill set multiple records in India's 5-match series in England last summer. Gill moved into the No.4 position replacing the retired Virat Kohli and made it his own with a blistering show of batting.

Gill struck a mammoth 754 during the series, including a stunning 269 at Edgbaston, the same ground where Pakistan have been bowled out for . The Indian captain struck four centuries, averaging 75.40.