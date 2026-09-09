'Biggest Fraud To Exist': Babar Azam Clean Bowled For Just 7 As Pakistan Suffer Another Batting Collapse Against England | VIDEO

Babar Azam's forgettable tour of England continued on Wednesday on Day 1 of the ENG vs PAK 3rd Test | X/Englandcricket

Babar Azam's forgettable tour of England continued on Wednesday on Day 1 of the ENG vs PAK 3rd Test in Birmingham. Pakistan's top order collapsed once again as has been the case throughout the series. Babar could not steer the ship and was knocked over for just 7, with the visitors slipping to 48/5 in the first session.

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Babar's England horror

Pakistan came into the clash on the back of wholesale changes to their playing squad and coaching staff. 7 players were sent home after the Lord's defeat, while Mike Hesson took over from Sarfaraz Ahmed as head coach.

Those changes did not bear the desired results. Pakistan's batting order fell like a pack of cards in overcast conditions in Birmingham. Jofra Archer, Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue had the batters fidgeting at the crease.

Pakistan were down to 24/3 when Babar walked into bat. He managed to survive for a few overs, before being clean bowled by a jaffa from Tongue. Babar missed the first Test of the series and now has three single digit scores - 8 & 6 at Lord's and now 7 in Birmingham.

Netizens troll Babar

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Pakistan's batting horror

Pakistan have endured a nightmare tour of England. The visitors have not managed to score more than 200 in any of their batting efforts. PCB made wholesale changes hoping to spark a difference in fortunes, but Pakistan only crumbled further under some disciplined bowling from the hosts.